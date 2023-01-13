INDIA

Madras HC tells judicial officers to refuse gifts from ‘3rd parties’

NewsWire
Judicial officers in Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry have been directed to not accept gift hampers, sweet boxes or cracker boxes during the festive seasons.

Noting that some judicial officers have been accepting gifts from ‘third parties’ during festive seasons, the Registrar General of the Madras High Court in a circular dated January 11, opined that such acts bring disrepute to the entire judiciary.

Judicial officers comprise district judges and subordinate judges, including civil judges and magistrates.

The circular comes ahead of the Pongal festival, which is celebrated grandly in the two Tamil-speaking regions.

The Madras High Court reopens after the Pongal holidays which lasts a week, on January 19.

