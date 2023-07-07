INDIA

Madras HC terms OPS son’s Lok Sabha polls win ‘invalid’

NewsWire
0
0

The Madras High Court has declared the victory of O.P. Ravindranath in the Lok Sabha elections of 2019 from Theni parliamentary seat  “invalid”.

Ravindranath is the expelled leader of the AIADMK and son of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

After taking up a petition in this regard by DMK leader Milani on Thursday, the court declared the victory as “null and void”.

The petitioner had alleged that Ravindranath had illegally distributed money to voters to achieve victory in the polls.

It was also alleged that the accused had concealed information on his sources of income in the election affidavit.

The judgement has come as a setback for father and son duo who were expelled by the AIADMK party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami in last July.

2023070735199

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gullies on Martian crater formed by liquid meltwater: Study

    Claiming discrimination, 600 Muslim fishermen move Gujarat HC seeking euthanasia

    Realignment of forces begins in U.P ahead of 2024 polls

    K’taka govt set to revise social science syllabus in schools; Tipu...