INDIA

Madras HC to give verdict on AIADMK general secretary polls on March 24 (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

A single bench of the Madras High Court on Sunday said that it will hear the petition against the AIADMK general secretary elections on March 22 and the verdict on whether elections are to be conducted will be given on March 24.

The elections to the AIADMK general secretary are scheduled for March 26 and counting will be done on March 27.

The single judge of the Madras High Court asked why the election was announced when a case related to the resolutions was pending in the court… Justice Kumaresh Babu of the Madras High Court, however, said that all election procedures can be conducted.

The Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) side during the argument said that the voter list of the party was long prepared and that the party cannot function without conducting elections.

The EPS side also argued in the court that in a party with a 1.5 crore cadre, not even one per cent supported the deposed coordinator of the party, O. Panneerselvam (OPS). The EPS faction also said that the court cannot interfere in intra-party affairs.

20230319-141603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Miscreant tears screen of cinema hall to protest ‘Pathaan’ in Bihar’s...

    Telangana BJP chief to launch 4th phase of padyatra next week

    Govt cancels Vibrant Gujarat Summit due to Covid

    80s crimped hairstyle trend is here to stay