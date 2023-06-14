The Madras High Court will hear a habeas corpus petition filed by the family of Senthil Balaji at 1.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is following the early morning arrest of the state electricity minister by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The division bench of the Madras High Court comprising of Justices M. Sundar and R. Sakthivel while hearing an urgent petition filed by the counsel, R. Elango who appeared for the family of Senthil Balaji, has said that they will hear the case by 1.30 p.m.

The counsel also submitted before the court that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials had not followed the guidelines before the arrest and that the arrest intimation was not given to the family.

Senthil Balaji, the Tamil Nadu minister for electricity, has been admitted to a government hospital in Omandurar after he complained of chest pain during his arrest.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his cabinet colleagues reached the hospital to meet Balaji.

20230614-113004