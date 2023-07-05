INDIA

Madras HC to hear PIL against liquor at conference halls, stadia in TN

The Madras High Court has decided to hear, on July 24, a plea challenging Tamil Nadu’s Government Order of April 24 permitting service of liquor at national or international conferences, summits at conference halls, convention halls other than in educational institutions, and in other venue like stadia that host national and international sporting events.

A division bench of Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu fixed the date for the hearing after Advocate General R. Shanmugasundaram informed the court that the GO was issued on par with other states where the serving of liquor was permitted during events like celebrations after cricket matches.

He asked the court to take up the case at the earliest.

The submission was made during the hearing of a case in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by K. Balu, President, Advocate’s Forum for Social Justice.

This PIL was, however, against another GO Issued on March 18 that provided grant for special licenses to serve liquor for events conducted at wedding halls and also for household celebrations and parties.

However, the amended Government Order of April 24 had cancelled all these provisions.

On April 26, a division bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and R. Kalaimathi gave an interim stay order to the PIL filed by Balu.

However, the AG informed the first bench of Chief Justice Gangapurwala that the March 18 GO was infructuous as that GO was replaced by the April 24 GO which does not permit serving of liquor in household or family celebrations.

Counsel for Balu, advocate Jothimanian told the court that his client has filed a fresh PIL challenging the validity of the April 24 order also and hence, both the cases could be heard together.

The bench accepted the request and directed the high court registry to list both the cases on July 24.

