Madras HC to introduce neutral citation system for its judgments

The Madras High Court is set to introduce a neutral citation system for all its judgments uploaded on its official website.

The system will be operational from January 1, 2023, according to a circular issued by P. Dhanbal, Registrar General of the Madras High Court.

“The mode of citation for neutral citation of Madras High Court will be ‘Year/MHC/auto generated number’. A unique neutral citation number for every order/ judgment uploaded on the official website will be auto-generated on and from January 1, 2023 and will be available at the top left part of each page of the order/ Judgment which will be the auto generated part of this mode of citation,” reads the circular.

An additional search field has also been created under ‘Judgments – PDF Judgment’ link of the official website to facilitate search of orders/judgments qua neutral in addition to key words, case number, party name, date of order/judgment etc.

The Supreme Court recently constituted a three-member panel of High Court judges to develop and implement a uniform and unique citation for its judgments.

The Kerala High Court recently decided to implement a Unique Neutral Citation Number for all its judgments and orders passed since 1949.

The Delhi High Court also recently introduced a neutral citation system for all its judgments uploaded on the official website of the court.

