Madras HC upholds 7.5% reservation for govt school students, Stalin terms it historic

The Madras High Court on Thursday upheld Tamil Nadu government’s law reserving 7.5 per cent seats for students of government schools in medical college admissions.

The court said the law is valid and the government has the power to provide reservation.

The court also said the reservation should be reviewed after five years.

The case was filed on behalf of the students of government aided schools.

Terming the judgement as historic, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin speaking in the Assembly said the law was brought based on proper statistics and discussions.

Stalin said this is the third victory for the DMK government in 10 months for social justice.

The reservation for government school students was brought in by the AIADMK government.

Stalin also said the DMK government had passed a law to provide 7.5 per cent reservation in engineering/agriculture/fisheries/veterinary courses in government colleges, universities and leading self financed colleges.

20220407-124604

