INDIA

Madrasa owner booked for molesting minor student in Indore

NewsWire
0
0

A 50-year-old man, who runs a Madrasa in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, has been booked for molesting a 15-year-old girl, police said on Monday.

His two sons were also booked for assaulting the girl’s kin, when they went to complain about the matter.

The matter came to the fore on Sunday after the victim, along with her parents lodged a complaint against the madrasa owner accusing him of alleged molestation. In her complaint, the victim told the police that she had joined the madrasa one-and-a-half months back.

The man used to call the victim to a separate room of the building and touch her inappropriately. The victim told her parents about the incident, following which they went to the educational institute to enquire about it. However, the madrasa owner along with his two sons thrashed them following which they lodged a complaint in Chandan Nagar Police station in Indore on Sunday.

A Police official in Chandan Nagar Police station said around 15-20 girl children are enrolled in that particular madrasa. “The victim has lodged a complaint against the madrasa owner and two of his sons. While one of the accused has been detained, search for the other two is underway,” police official said.

There are two separate cases – one related with molestation and other with thrashing. “On the basis of the victim’s complaint, we have booked the madrasa owner under section 354 of IPC. As the subject pertaining to molestation of a minor girl, we are investigating the matter and action would be taken accordingly. In another case, one of the accused, who is the son of the madrasa owner, has been arrested for thrashing the victim’s kin.”

20221010-122602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Puppetry needs more platforms and grants: Dadi Pudumjee

    Iranian dhow seized off Kochi coast, 6 taken in custody

    Nizamuddin Markaz: HC asks Waqf Board to seek police nod for...

    New video shows continued torture of Assam elephant in TN temple