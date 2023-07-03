INDIA

Madrasa students to get uniforms soon in UP

NewsWire
0
0

Over one lakh students studying in 558 government-aided madrasas will soon get uniforms.

“Efforts are on to provide them the uniform in July this year,” said chairman UP state Madrasa Education Board, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed.

He said, in January this year, two important decisions were taken during the board meeting. The first was to implement NCERT syllabus in a phased manner in madrasas and second was to remove obstacles coming in the way of distributing dresses to madrasa students.

At present, each student of state-run schools is getting Rs 1,200 for uniform in the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) account.

“Efforts are being made to provide the madrasa students Rs 1,200 in their accounts for the uniform as soon as the proposal sent to the government is accepted. However, no dress code for madrasa has been finalised. The madrasas will be free to choose the dress like ‘kurta pajama’ for male students and ‘salwar-kurta’ for girl students,” said Dr Iftikhar.

He further said, “Currently, there are over 25,000 madrasas in the state, over 16,513 are recognised by the UP Board of Madrasa Education. Of these, 558 are government-aided while others are only affiliated with the Madrasa Education Board.

“Over 19 lakh students are enrolled at these recognised madrasas. Around 7 lakh students are studying in around 8,500 unrecognised madrasas of the state while over one lakh students study in 558 aided madrasas of the state and they would be getting the dress.”

Iftikhar Ahmed Javed said that the textbooks of the Basic Education Council had been made available free of cost to the students of Class 1 to Class 8 of aided madrasas.

2023070333014

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HC rejects plea for CBI probe in gangster Jeeva’s murder case

    Twitter to soon let users upload over 3-hr videos

    Ahead of MCD polls, Delhi Congress’ internal feud reaches AICC

    ‘Kashmir’s Muslims must defeat obscurantist elements in post-Afghanistan world’ (Book Review)