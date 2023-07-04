Over one lakh students studying in 558 government-aided madrasas will soon get uniforms.

“Efforts are on to provide them the uniform in July this year,” said chairman UP state Madrasa Education Board, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed.

He said, in January this year, two important decisions were taken during the board meeting. The first was to implement NCERT syllabus in a phased manner in madrasas and second was to remove obstacles coming in the way of distributing dresses to madrasa students.

At present, each student of state-run schools is getting Rs 1,200 for uniform in the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) account.

“Efforts are being made to provide the madrasa students Rs 1,200 in their accounts for the uniform as soon as the proposal sent to the government is accepted. However, no dress code for madrasa has been finalised. The madrasas will be free to choose the dress like ‘kurta pajama’ for male students and ‘salwar-kurta’ for girl students,” said Dr Iftikhar.

He further said, “Currently, there are over 25,000 madrasas in the state, over 16,513 are recognised by the UP Board of Madrasa Education. Of these, 558 are government-aided while others are only affiliated with the Madrasa Education Board.

“Over 19 lakh students are enrolled at these recognised madrasas. Around 7 lakh students are studying in around 8,500 unrecognised madrasas of the state while over one lakh students study in 558 aided madrasas of the state and they would be getting the dress.”

Iftikhar Ahmed Javed said that the textbooks of the Basic Education Council had been made available free of cost to the students of Class 1 to Class 8 of aided madrasas.

