Assam government has asked all the madrasas in the state to provide information about the teachers employed by them latest by December 1, an official said on Wednesday.

The madrasas came under government scanner after a few teachers were arrested for alleged terror links. The state administration even demolished three madrasas, while another such institution was razed by the general public.

While the move drew criticism, the state government had defended its action.

The latest deadline was set during a meeting attended by Director General of Police (DGP), Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, on Wednesday.

A senior government official said that the madrasas have been directed to furnish the details to the Directorate for Secondary Education.

Notably, 47 people, including some madrasa teachers, have been arrested for suspected terror links with Al-Qaeda in India Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) modules in the last six months.

