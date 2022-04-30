SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Madrid Open: Azarenka beats Zidansek to reach pre-quarterfinals

NewsWire
0
0

Former World No 1 Victoria Azarenka reached the pre-quarterfinals of the Madrid Open after beating Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek, here on Saturday.  

The 32-year-old, Azarenka overcame 24-year-old Zidansek 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 in 2 hours and 20 minutes to reach the Madrid Open Round of 16 for the first time since 2016.

Azarenka, a two-time runner-up in 2011 and 2012, is playing her first tournament since retiring against Linda Fruhvirtova in the third round of Miami due to personal reasons. Australian Open.

Zidansek tallied more winners, 28 to Azarenka’s 22, and fewer unforced errors, 38 to 40. But she paid the price for diminishing first serve efficacy, winning 43 per cent of the points behind it in the second set and 53 per cent in the third compared to 73 per cent in the first. Seven double faults were also an issue.

Azarenka was also beset by eight double faults, and only converted six of 18 breakpoint chances. But her first serve efficacy rose as the match went on: after winning 58 per cent of the points behind it in the first set, that number rose to 88 per cent in the second set and 63 per cent in the third.

Two-time major champion Azarenka will next face either Amanda Anisimova or qualifier Petra Martic in a bid to reach her first Madrid quarterfinal since 2012.

20220430-183818

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian Arrows take on Sirvodem SC in their Indian Women’s League...

    Watch out for Kumar, Punia, men’s hockey team in medal rounds

    My batting should give confidence to top-order batsmen: Chahar (Ld)

    T20 World Cup: We know it’s going to be a real...