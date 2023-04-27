SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Madrid Open: Thiem beats Edmund, sets up second-round clash with Tsitsipas

NewsWire
0
1

Continuing with his impressive record at the Madrid Open, Dominic Thiem moved past Briton Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-1 to set up a second-round clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas, here on Thursday.

The former World No. 3 has reached at least the semifinals in four of his past five appearances in the Spanish capital and he looked in control throughout his first-round clash against Edmund.

The Austrian won 86 per cent (24/28) of his first-serve points and remained strong under pressure, saving all four break points he faced to advance after 84 minutes and improve to 2-0 in his ATP head-to-head series against the 28-year-old Edmund.

“It was not easy in the beginning. The first match on the centre court and I was mainly practising outside, so it is a different feeling,” Thiem was quoted as saying by ATP Tour.

“I have known Kyle since we were juniors. He has been a tough opponent since my young days, so I went in with a lot of respect. I had some crucial moments in the first set when I saved the break points and then I released a little bit and it got better and better,” he added.

With his victory, Thiem improved to 17-7 at the clay-court tournament, while he has climbed two spots to No. 91 in the ATP Live Rankings.

“I love this court, I have great memories and played some great matches here. Results-wise this is my best [ATP] Masters 1000 tournament by far, so it is time to work on that reputation. Once I was a very tough guy to beat on clay and it is not the case right now, but I am feeling that I am getting better and back to shape,” Thiem said.

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old advanced to the quarterfinals at ATP 250 clay-court events in Estoril and Munich. Thiem has often produced his best tennis on clay, winning 10 of his 17 tour-level titles on the surface.

Thiem will next play fourth-seed Tsitsipas. The Austrian leads the Greek 5-3 in their ATP head-to-head series.

“I am looking forward to that one a lot. I like him a lot. He is an unbelievable player, I like watching his matches. He is very elegant. We’ve had some great matchups,” Thiem said when asked about facing Tsitsipas.

20230427-185602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Esports fed, INOX come together to promote sport, strong Asian Games...

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC sign Khassa Camara on a short-term deal

    Manchester City’s De Bruyne named 2021-22 Premier League player of the...

    Patel ably ‘replaces’ Jadeja, captures maiden 10-wkt haul