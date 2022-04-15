Mads Mikkelsen has brought many a villainous roles to life in his illustrious Hollywood career. The Danish actor has played the bad guy on screen so many times that he has had the opportunity to portray six different negative characters with problems in their eyes. Case in point, Bond villain Le Chiffre who wept blood in Casino Royale; the purple ringed peeper from ‘Doctor Strange’ or his one-eyed killer role in Valhalla Rising.

The ophthalmologic characteristic apart, there is one more unique characteristic that Mikkelsen brings to his negative portrayals so effectively all these years – his stillness.

Mikkelsen interacted with ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ through a Zoom interview where he spoke about his many negative portrayals in Hollywood over the years.

Many negative performers use exaggerated gestures to enhance their power as the villain. Mikkelsen, who has played a huge variety of personalities (good and bad) over the years, including his critically acclaimed performances in movies of his native land, Denmark, seems to have decided to go the other way when playing the villain and that is to embrace minimalism.

The 56-year-old actor said in the Zoom interview with THR, “Often when it comes to the villain, I think that the more we can persuade the audience to listen and make a fraction of what the character is saying make sense, the more interesting the character is to look at.”

Mikkelsen’s parents had conservative professions of a nurse and bank teller. He first became a gymnast then a professional ballet dancer before he decided to switch careers and study acting which happened at the age of 31. The actor said that loved the drama of dance more than the act of it and added that all those years spent pirouetting, rolling and leaping did affect him as an actor.

“Dancing has helped when it comes to my awareness in a room — how heavy or light is a character, slow or fast — but I rarely think about it,” he said and added, “Gymnastics, on the other hand, is quite clearly coming in handy when it comes to doing stunts.”

His foray into cinema came with the 1996 movie ‘Pusher’ and he gained global attention with the 2006 Bond movie, ‘Casino Royale’. He developed a strong base of fans playing Hannibal Lecter in the 2013-15 series, ‘Hannibal’.

Mikkelsen’s appeal lies in the fact that when he first comes on screen, he is still as a stone. And in bits and pieces he allows the emotions of his characters slip through so the audience sits up and pays more attention to him.

Mikkelsen also spoke about the ensuing chaos of stepping into the role of Grindelwald for the third instalment of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series, a role that was played by Johnny Depp in the first two movies. Depp was ousted out of the franchise after his highly publicised legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard who accused him of domestic abuse.

While Depp continues to refute the claim, the negative publicity caused Warner Bros. to fire him and bring in Mikkelsen to play the dark wizard Grindelwald for ‘Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore’. Speaking about the movie, Mikkelsen said, “It was quite chaotic,” and added that he quickly watched the first two movies and thought the script for the third one was “a great story”.

Talking about taking over from Depp, he said, “You don’t want to copy anything [Depp was] doing — that would be creative suicide. Even if [a role has] been done to perfection, you want to make it your own. But you still have to build some sort of bridge between what came before.”

Mads Mikkelsen will soon also be seen in Indiana Jones 5 playing the negative lead once again.