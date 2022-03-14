Madurai Iqbal HuT case: NIA files chargesheet against two operatives of Hizb-ut-Tahrir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a supplementary chargesheet against two alleged operatives of Hizb-ut-Tahrir in connection with the Madurai Iqbal HuT case before a Special Court in Tamil Nadu.

Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) is affiliated to ISIS and the accused were working at behest of them.

The NIA chargesheeted Bava Bahrudeen alias Mannai Bava and Ziyavudeen Baqavi both the residents of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in May 2021, the NIA filed a chargesheet against two accused in the case.

Initially a case was lodged at Police Station Thideer Nagar in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district and later the probe was taken over by the NIA.

Investigation revealed that the accused persons are members of an extremist Islamic outfit named Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) which is affiliated to ISIS.

They were engaged in radicalising and recruiting “gullible” youth to establish an Islamic State, Caliphate or Khilafah and enforce a draft constitution written by the radical Islamic preacher, Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani, the founder of HuT.

Investigation also revealed that accused were organising meetings to recruit members and also conducting secret classes to indoctrinate, radicalise and motivate youth to work towards establishment of Islamic State by overthrowing the Government of India.

They had also conspired to establish new cells in various districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala through social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube in order to spread the ideology of HuT.

