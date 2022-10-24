INDIA

Magisterial probe into jail inmate’s death in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the death of an undertrial prisoner at Kaushambi district jail. The district magistrate will probe the case.

The deceased was in jail in connection with a case of rape lodged against him.

According to reports, the undertrial prisoner was a resident of the Karari area of Kaushambi. He was tense over the case lodged against him and feared that he might get convicted for the crime.

Primary investigations by jail officials revealed that he came outside from barrack number two and went behind the canteen.

After loitering for some time, he prepared a noose from a ‘gamchha’ and hanged himself from a tree branch.

It is worth mentioning that the jail premises is under strict CCTV surveillance. However, no one noticed when the undertrial went behind the canteen and hanged himself.

Senior officials have taken serious note of the negligence.

District Magistrate Sujeet Kumar said further action will be taken after receiving the report.

20221024-084004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Husband of CWG medal-winning wrestler found dead in suspicious circumstances: Report

    Kerala Oppn demands probe into order allowing TN to cut trees...

    Autumn’s Shadow on the Arab Spring (Opinion)

    Bihar govt to seal houses if used for liquor storage