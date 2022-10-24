A magisterial probe has been ordered into the death of an undertrial prisoner at Kaushambi district jail. The district magistrate will probe the case.

The deceased was in jail in connection with a case of rape lodged against him.

According to reports, the undertrial prisoner was a resident of the Karari area of Kaushambi. He was tense over the case lodged against him and feared that he might get convicted for the crime.

Primary investigations by jail officials revealed that he came outside from barrack number two and went behind the canteen.

After loitering for some time, he prepared a noose from a ‘gamchha’ and hanged himself from a tree branch.

It is worth mentioning that the jail premises is under strict CCTV surveillance. However, no one noticed when the undertrial went behind the canteen and hanged himself.

Senior officials have taken serious note of the negligence.

District Magistrate Sujeet Kumar said further action will be taken after receiving the report.

