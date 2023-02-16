Automotive supplier Magna International is investing $471 million in the expansion of the company’s Ontario operations which includes a new battery facility in Brampton. The projects are supported by $23.6 million in funding from the province through Invest Ontario.

“This investment represents another tremendous show of confidence in the growing strength and resilience of our province’s auto sector,” said Premier Doug Ford. “The cars of the future and the batteries that power them will be built right here in Ontario, by Ontario workers.”

Magna’s investment will support the opening of a new $265 million EV battery enclosure facility in Brampton later this year. Approximately 560 new jobs will be added in Brampton and to the surrounding region once the facility is at full production. The company will also expand their existing automotive manufacturing facilities across the province. Up to 475 new jobs will be created across Magna’s five other facilities in Guelph, Windsor, Belleville, Newmarket and Penetanguishene.

A $140 million investment will be made to install an electrical coating and painting operation in the Guelph facility, creating approximately 175 jobs. A $35 million investment in the lighting division in Belleville will creating up to 100 jobs. A $24 million investment will be made to expand production in Newmarket to produce electrical door and hood latching units, creating approximately 75 jobs. A $6 million investment will be made to expand production in Windsor to manufacture powered aluminum pickup bed covers, creating approximately 110 jobs. A $1.8 million investment will be made to expand production in Penetanguishene to manufacture tailgate hinges, creating more than 15 jobs.

Magna started as a tool-and-die manufacturer in Toronto more than 65 years ago and has grown into a multinational automotive supplier with 168,000 employees in 29 countries.

“Magna’s roots in Ontario run deep, and we are excited about opening a new facility dedicated to a strategic electrification product. The Brampton facility, coupled with investment and growth in five existing Ontario facilities, allows Magna to keep up with customer demands across several product areas,” said Eric Wilds, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Magna. “We are excited to bring new business, more investment and additional jobs to Ontario.”