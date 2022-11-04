New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANSlife) The Christie’s Geneva Magnificent Jewels auction which will take place on November 8, 2022 presents the very best gemstones, alongside historic and modern jewels, led by The Fortune Pink (estimate: CHF25,000,000-35,000,000), an exceptional fancy vivid pink diamond of 18.18 carats, the largest vivid pink pear-shaped diamond to be offered at auction. Weighing an auspicious 18.18 carat, the diamond’s weight literally translates to definite prosperity in Asia. The Fortune Pink, together with all lots will be on preview from November 3 to 8 at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues in Geneva.

Other highlights include an important diamond Riviere necklace featuring a pear-shaped diamond of 10.33 carats (estimate: CHF550,000-750,000), from the Collection of Lord and Lady Weinstock. With a total carat weight of approximately 100 carats, this outstanding riviere necklace exemplifies its name, meaning ‘river’ in French, to symbolise the continuous, shining stream of diamonds around the neckline. With exceptional provenance, from Arnold Weinstock, a leading industrialist in post-war Britain and his wife Netta Sobell, this piece will attract much attention.

Offered from a European Princely Family, jewels with provenance dating to the Bourbon Parma and Thurn and Taxis families include an Art Deco natural pearl, ruby and diamond ‘Chimera’ bangle (estimate: CHF100,000-180,000), and an exceptional pearl necklace by Bulgari (estimate: CHF300,000-500,000).

The auction will also present three superb examples of the iconic Bulgari ‘Serpenti’ bracelet watch from the 1960s. Two of these lots feature diamonds and emeralds (estimate: CHF220,000-320,000 and CHF200,000-300,000), and the other example is a coral and onyx design (estimate: CHF220,000-320,000). As recurrent figures in jewellery, snakes symbolise eternal renewal, wisdom, vitality and seduction. The ‘Serpenti’ collection from Bulgari has succeeded in being one of their most coveted designs since the 1940s. In the 1960s, the ‘Serpenti’ adorned the wrists of famous actors, perhaps most notably Elizabeth Taylor, who wore a gold, diamond and emerald ‘Serpenti’ bracelet watch during the filming of Cleopatra in 1962. Since then, the design has evolved, giving way to articulated scales covering the bracelet, heads adorned with precious stones, and snake mouths that open up to reveal the watch face hidden inside.

An early 20th-century diamond bandeau, circa 1920, (estimate: CHF70,000-100,000) will be offered in the live sale. During a short space of time, fashion changed immensely; the voluminous dresses and hairstyles that were fashionable in the late 19th century had been replaced by short haircuts and exotic dresses that emphasised the body. This made space for new jewellery designs in the early 20th century, such as the bandeau; a fusion between a tiara and a headband. The simplicity of the bandeau was a perfect match for the modern style of the Art Deco period and also ideal for the new hairstyles of the time. The bandeau was often designed to be versatile and could be transformed into other jewels such as the present lot which can also be worn as a pair of bracelets.

Further highlights of the auction include an impressive diamond of 101.27 carats (estimate: CHF2,500,000-3,500,000), alongside an exceptional Graff D colour emerald-cut diamond ring of 41.36 carats (estimate: CHF3,000,000-5,000,000). A pair of Art Deco earrings by Henri Picq, featuring diamonds of 15.39 and 14.85 carats (estimate: CHF1,500,000-2,500,000) and a magnificent Kashmir sapphire ring of 14.84 carats by Cartier (CHF1,000,000-1,450,000) will also be offered.

Jewels Online: The Geneva Edit – October 27 to November 10: Christi’s Jewels Online auction features a broad selection of fine jewels and iconic designs by renowned jewellers including Van Cleef & Arpels, Graff, Cartier, Boucheron and many more. Offering over 250 lots, the sale features antique jewels, bold contemporary designs and vibrant gemstones, alongside an outstanding single-owner collection of Cartier vanity cases and objects collected over a lifetime by a true connoisseur, providing a remarkable overview of craftsmanship from the Maison.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221104-143405