Congress leader Elvis Gomes on Wednesday alleged that the magnitude of the corruption in the ‘Smart City’ project is high and therefore, Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri should investigate it if he dares to expose his party leaders.

Responding to Puri’s statement that “remarks of the Congress on ‘Smart City’ project are unconfirmed”, Gomes said that “to prove them, the BJP government should show its guts”.

Gomes on Wednesday addressed a press conference here and criticised the BJP for continuing with corruption, without investigating it.

“Puri has made allegations on us by using the Press Information Bureau. Actually, he failed to meet people of Panaji (during his visit here) and ask if they were suffering due to ongoing substandard work of Smart City.

“Judicial investigation into the case could reveal the magnitude of the scam. If BJP leaders are not shareholders of this corruption, then why are they hesitating to order an investigation?” Gomes questioned.

“When Panaji BJP legislator and Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate has admitted that ongoing work of Panaji ‘Smart City’ is sub-standard, there is no question of criticising us and rejecting our allegations,” Gomes said.

He said that “along with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, urban development minister, urban development secretary, chief secretary, commissioner of CCP, CEO of Smart City, all are culprits”.

“They are the main accused. Hence they will not dare to investigate it,” he said.

“Monserrate has rightly said that Rs 8 crore is given to consultant without any reason. When the minister admits corruption, then there is no need to give proof of corruption,” he said.

Congress Media Cell Chairman Amarnath Panjikar said that Congress will raise questions of the public and will not keep quiet over the corruption of Smart City.

“Whatever allegations we have levelled are not unsubstantial. We asked Minister Puri to walk through the city to know what was happening there. But he failed and ran to Delhi,” Panjikar said.

“We know to whom the substandard work will benefit. The media has exposed the sub-standard work of Smart City. This minister (Puri) should be sacked. We will show him black flags when he comes again,” he said.

