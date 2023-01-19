INDIA

Maha: 11 killed, 24 injured in two accidents on Mumbai-Goa highway

At least 11 persons were killed and another 24 injured in two separate accidents on the Mumbai-Goa Highway in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, here on Thursday, officials said.

In the first incident, at least nine persons died instantly when their car collided with a truck which purportedly lost control around 5 a.m, near Mangaon in Ratnagiri.

While five men and four women perished, a four-year-old boy was retrieved injured from the wreckage and rushed to the local government hospital.

In the second incident, two passengers were killed and 23 others hurt when a speeding private bus overturned near Kankavli village in Sindhudurg.

The bus was proceeding from Mumbai to Goa and suffered the mishap at a treacherous curve near a bridge on the Gad river, officials said.

Local villagers along with rescue teams, fire brigade and police are at the accident sites and further details are awaited.

