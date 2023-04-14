INDIA

Maha: 2 electrocuted, 4 injured after Ambedkar Jayanti procession in Palghar

Two men were electrocuted and four more injured when they were returning home after the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations, officials said here on Friday.

The tragedy took place in the Kargil Nagar area of Virar town around 11 p.m. on Thursday, after a colourful procession of Bauddhjan Panchayat Samiti and other groups to mark the 132nd birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar being celebrated all over the country on Friday (April 14).

As they stood atop a slow moving vehicle in the procession, an iron rod apparently hit an electric transformer, resulting in massive electric jolts to the victims.

While Sumit Sut, 23, and Roopesh Surve, 30, succumbed instantly, the others were rushed to a nearby hospital in Mumbai, where the condition of two persons is said to be critical.

The Palghar police are probing the incident and further details are awaited as the tragedy cast a pall of gloom in the town.

