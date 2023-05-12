Five workers were killed and one was injured while cleaning a septic tank in Sonepeth taluka in the district, officials said here on Friday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde mourned the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of each deceased person from the Social Justice welfare scheme, as per a CMO statement.

Police said that the incident occurred late on Thursday night when the workers were cleaning a septic tank with a machine inside a sewer near a field in Bhaucha Tanda village for nearly six hours.

When they resumed work around 9 p.m. after a short break, one of the workers fell into the sewer but was rescued by his associate.

Later, even the associate collapsed inside the septic tank, and the other four who rushed to help him also fell there unconscious.

The police and fire brigade were summoned and they removed the trapped workers from the sewer tank.

Five succumbed during treatment while the sixth, identified as Sabir Sheikh, is critical and admitted to the Ambejogai Government Hospital.

His associates — all stated to be close relatives are: Firoz Sheikh, 27, Naved Sheikh and Shahrukh Sheikh, both 28, Junaid Sheikh, 32 and Sadiq Sheikh, 55.

The police have registered an accident death report and are probing whether they fell victim to the toxic fumes inside the septic tank or electric shocks of the machine they were using to clean it up even as the autopsy reports are awaited.

