INDIALIFESTYLE

Maha: 846 schools to be developed under ‘PM SHRI’ scheme

NewsWire
0
0

In an important decision, 846 schools in Maharashtra shall be comprehensively developed under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India’ scheme launched last September, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Tuesday.

The state has signed an MoU with the Centre for the purpose under which the National Education Policy-2020 will be implemented here.

In the first phase, over 15,000 schools in India — including 846 from Maharashtra — shall be developed into foremost institutions providing high quality education for students.

Under the PM SHRI, the Central government will provide Rs 1.88 crore and the state will allocate Rs 75 lakh for each school for five years in a 60:40 partnership with the state.

For the 846 schools, the Centre will provide an amount of almost Rs 956 crore while the state will give its share of Rs 634.50 lakh for implementing the scheme.

In the second phase of the PM SHRI, schools from 408 groups, 28 municipal corporations and 383 from other civic bodies shall be selected for development.

Shinde said that students shall be imparted experiential learning through these schools, and will be assessed on the basis of their conceptual understanding plus application of the knowledge in real-life situations.

Even former students of the schools shall be involved with these schools to provide career guidance and educational support to the students, and in case of dropouts for any reasons, such students will be main-streamed by re-admission.

The PM SHRI schools will be developed primarily on 6 major pillars, like Curriculum, Pedagogy and Assessment; access and infrastructure; Human Resources and School Leadership; Inclusive practices and beneficiary satisfaction; management, supervision and administration; and Beneficiary satisfaction.

The implementation will be through a committee headed by the school education minister at the state level and by other officials like CEO, municipal commissioner, etc., at the district and civic levels.

20230214-191204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajendran unanimously elected CPI’s Kerala Secretary for third time

    2 years as Andhra CM see Jagan deftly balance sops with...

    ‘Never visualized’, SC hints at CAG probe in fake Covid death...

    Palaniswami to undertake state tour against DMK’s misrule