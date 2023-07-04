INDIA

Maha: 9 killed as truck rams 2 vehicles, crashes into Dhule dhaba (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

  At least nine persons were killed and 25 more injured when a container truck rammed two vehicles, lost control and then crashed into a wayside dhaba and bus stop in Dhule, an official said, here on Tuesday.

The ghastly accident occurred near the Palasner village around noon when the truck loaded with a cement consignment, suffered a brake failure and lost control, said Police Inspector Suresh Shirsat from the spot.

Owing to the impact, the truck veered wildly on the road, banged in two cars parked outside the dhaba, and then crashed directly inside the eatery near the bus-stop on the highway.

Among the victims are two minor school children waiting at the bus stop and two occupants in the cars that were hit by the truck, said Shirsat.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals where the condition of at least three is described as ‘critical’, he added, and the fatalities could increase.

The crash took place when the truck was heading from Madhya Pradesh towards Dhule and senior officials rushed to the spot for investigations, while the highway was cleared for normal traffic later. IANS
