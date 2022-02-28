INDIA

Maha ATS busts Bangladeshi human trafficking racket

By NewsWire
0
0

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has busted a human trafficking racket involving Bangladeshis immigrants entering India illegally and going to Mumbai or other cities with the help of forged travel and other official documents, officials said here on Monday.

The ATS has arrested four persons in connection with the human trafficking racket, but the kingpin based in West Bengal is reported to be absconding.

With tentacles spread across India and Bangladesh, the racket’s modus operandi involved sneaking Bangladeshi nationals on foot through the porous borders and providing them with fake Aadhar cards in their names from a UIDAI Centre in Bangaon, North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Armed with the forged Aadhar cards, the illegal entrants reached various cities like Mumbai and with help of local agents, obtained more fraudulent documents like Indian birth certificates, school leaving certificate (SLCs) or even Indian Passports.

“We have arrested Indian agent Santosh Varne of Mumbai, besides three other Bangladeshis, including a 17-year-old girl, and Kajal Shaikh, 28, who managed to get an Indian passport based on the fake documents,” said an ATS official.

