The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday sniggered at Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s claims that a change of Chief Minister in Maharashtra was allegedly being plotted out in Delhi.

Taking a sharp jibe, BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said here that Raut is clearly rattled’ and is day-dreaming like ‘mungerilal ke sapne’ with such comments.

“All that’s left for him now is to get a parrot and predict peoples’ fortunes on the roadside,” said Kadam, evoking much mirth in political circles.

Earlier on Monday, Raut contended that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has not lived up to the BJP’s expectations and moves are reportedly underway in Delhi to topple him.

Nationalist Congress Party national spokesperson Clyde Crasto also claimed on Monday that a ‘role-reversal’ was probably in the offing in the state between Shinde and the Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, with ‘hush-hush meetings in Delhi’.

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict, Maharashtra politics has been agog with rumours of a couple of ‘political earthquakes’ expected in the next fortnight or so with speculation on the fate of Shinde, a change of guard in the state, prominent leaders from the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi switching sides, etc.

However, all top MVA leaders like NCP president Sharad Pawar, state Congress president Nana Patole, Sena (UBT)’s Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve, Raut and others have dismissed all such reports, asserting that the alliance is intact and strongly united.

Nevertheless, Pawar on Sunday confounded political circles by claiming how he could predict whether the MVA will contest the future elections together or not at this moment.

Ruling ally Shiv Sena spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar slammed Raut for being a ‘fake astrologer’, while Fadnavis said that people now don’t take Raut’s daily morning ‘drug-intoxicated’ ramblings seriously.

