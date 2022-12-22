INDIALIFESTYLE

Maha: BJP MLA and Lokmanya Tilak kin Mukta S. Tilak dies at 57

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mukta S. Tilak passed away here on Thursday following a prolonged battle with cancer at a private hospital this afternoon, a close relative has said.

She was 57, and the end came at the Galaxy Hospital. She is survived by her husband Shailesh Tilak, son Kunal and daughter Chaitrali.

“She had been under treatment for the past couple of years. She was rushed to the hospital on December 5 where she breathed her last today,” Dr. Ujjwala Mehendale told IANS.

A former and first BJP Mayor of Pune (2019-2019) and later a MLA (2019 onwards), Mukta Tilak was the great-grand-daughter-in-law of the legendary freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

