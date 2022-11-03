In a unique initiative, the Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will train young women in self-defence techniques all over the state as part of its ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, a top leader said here on Thursday.

BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the programme will be taken to the remotest villages in the state, and help all women protect themselves better and supplement the state government’s crusade to eradicate crime.

Inaugurating the self-defence programme, he suggested that the self-defence training drive must also be coupled with launching new voters’ registration for all girls attaining the age of 18.

“While imparting self-defence training to women, it is necessary that their self-confidence is also boosted. The cell must extend this initiative to every booth in different parts of the state. The party organization will extend all possible support for it,” assured Bawankule.

Present on the occasion were state general secretaries Adv. Madhavi Naik and Vikrant Patil, Cell coordinator Shubha Padhye and co-convenor Vinay Tripathi.

