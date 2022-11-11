INDIA

Maha: BJY marcher killed in road accident; Rahul mourns

NewsWire
0
0

A 62-year old veteran Congressman from Tamil Nadu was killed and another person injured when they were knocked down by a speeding truck, a Congress leader said here on Friday.

The deceased is Ganesan Pnnraman and the injured person is P. Savayul, 30, both hailing from Thanjavur, informed State Congress Working President Arif Naseem Khan.

On hearing of the tragedy, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), visited and paid homage to the departed participant before commencing the fifth day’s march at dawn on Friday.

He was accompanied by state party chief Nana Patole, Khan, ex-MP Sanjay Nirupam, ex-ministers Yashomati Thakur and Vishwajeet Kadam and a large number of other BJY participants.

Later, Gandhi said in a social media post that he was deeply saddened by the demise of Ganesan who was a committed Congress worker and a campaigner for the past three decades.

“We have lost a true soldier of the party and a beloved companion in the BJY. His dedication to the country and Congress will serve as an inspiration to all of us in our endeavour to unite the country,” said Gandhi.

The BJY, which saw the participation of Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders like Aditya Thackeray, Ambadas Danve and Sachin Ahir, as it left Nanded and wend its way to Hingoli district this evening.

A police officer said that the tragedy occurred early today when they were returning from Gandhi’s rally last night to the BJY’s night halt camp.

The formalities for the autopsy and later handing over the body to the family of the deceased is being completed, said the police.

20221111-191203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Doctor killed after making pvt videos of fiance, her mother viral

    40 yrs of UP STF and its fight against one gangster

    All eyes on Tirupati bypolls

    JioPhone 5G price leak stirs controversy, research firm clarifies