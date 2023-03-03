The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has sought Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s reply to the breach of privilege notice moved by the ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party members, by Friday (March 3) evening.

Raut, who is currently touring Sangli, told mediapersons that he has “not received any notice” so far, adding that this is a legal matter and he would require time to file his reply.

“I have already been to jail… If I don’t submit the reply, shall I be hanged?” countered Raut, who is under fire for his purported ‘chor mandal’ remarks that enraged the state’s legislators.

On Thursday, the Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Dr. Neelam Gorhe directed him to file his reply to a similar notice from the Upper House within seven days.

The Opposition Sena (UBT) Leader of Opposition in the Council Ambadas Danve has moved a separate breach of privilege notice against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his remarks calling the Opposition as ‘anti-nationals’ (desh-drohi) after they boycotted his session-eve tea-party last Sunday.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister clarified that his statement was intended at the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Nawab Malik, who is currently in jail for alleged deals with the mafia.

Quickly reacting to this, Raut said that even his statement (‘chor mandal’) was directed at the CM Shinde’s Shiv Sena MLAs and not at the entire legislature.

A day before, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar expressed his reservations on the formation of the committee excluding Sena (UBT) members, but including the complainant on the panel, besides the legality and guidelines for such a move since Raut is a Member of Rajya Sabha.

