INDIALIFESTYLE

Maha building crash toll climbs to 8

NewsWire
0
0

The death toll in the Bhiwandi building crash in Maharashtra’s Thane district rose to eight with two more bodies recovered from the debris, officials said here on Monday.

The two bodies were retrieved nearly 48 hours after the tragedy struck The work of clearing the debris continued for the third day, the officials said.

The ground plus three storied residential-cum-commercial building housed several godowns on the ground and first floors and at least four families on the two upper floors.

Constructed in 2014, it suddenly collapsed around 1.45 p.m. on Saturday at Wardhaman Compound of the Mankoli area on the outskirts of the powerloom town.

The officials also said that now nobody is missing in the tragedy in which another six were injured and over a dozen rescued in the first major pre-monsoon building disaster in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region area.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of each deceased and full free treatment for all the injured victims.

20230501-101203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS-CVoter Snap Poll: People want ‘bulldozer’ action against the culprits of...

    Odisha CM inaugurates sports complex in Keonjhar

    CLOSE-IN: T20 cricket will change the style of batting forever

    Maoists ‘impose’ 12 hr curfew in Jharkhand’s Kolhan