INDIA

Maha businessman nabbed as GST sleuths bust Rs 45 cr fake bills scam

NewsWire
0
3

The Maharashtra Goods & Services Tax Department has busted a GST scam involving fake invoices worth Rs 45 crore and arrested a businessman for the alleged fraud, an official said here on Friday.

Launching a special operation, GST sleuths raided Arnav Creations on Wednesday as part of the ongoing probe into the malaise of fraudulent invoices to cheat the exchequer.

The team of Assistant Commissioners Arjun P. Suryawanshi, Ramesh Awaghade and Pradnya Brahmande, along with Inspectors, executed the operation with guidance from State Tax Joint Commissioner Anil Bhandari and Deputy Commissioner Mohan R. Bagade.

Jagdish Jagannath Patil, 48, who is said to be the proprietor of Arnav Creations, with a GST Registration in the firm’s name since August 2018, was nabbed in the raid.

The probe revealed that Patil had availed fake Input Tax Credit of Rs 7.08 crore from certain non-existent tax-payers by means of returns only and without any movement of goods and services worth Rs 47 crore.

In this manner, he passed on credit of Rs 6.79 crore without actually supplying goods or services worth Rs 45 crore.

Patil was produced before the Esplanade Court Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Mumbai who sent him to 14 days judicial custody, said Suryawanshi.

In the current fiscal, this is the 49th arrest made by the department which has again sternly warned tax evaders to beware of declaring bogus turnover and claiming fake ITC benefits.

20221104-185204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5 BSF personnel killed in fratricide incident in Amritsar

    Odisha BJP requests Guv to withdraw ‘false case’ against party MLA

    Taj Mahal in a communal cauldron

    TN BJP alleges school’s conversion bid behind suicide of 17-year-old girl