Maharashtra has mandated all government staff and officers to henceforth answer phone calls with ‘Vande Mataram’ instead of the traditional Hello, from Sunday.

In a late Saturday notification, the state has said that this will instil a sense of national pride among the people and hello has no meaning.

The new rule will be applicable even to various state events, on public address systems as it would generate a conducive environment and emit positive energy.

The proposal had been floated by Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar in mid-August, but the government remained in a denial mode.

The rule will be followed by all government staff, University, colleges, schools and up to the last level in the state administration as part of the ongoing 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence celebrations.

