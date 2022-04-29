INDIA

Maha: CBI nabs 2 CGST officials in graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it has arrested a Central GST Superintendent and an Inspector from Jaysingpur in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur in a Rs 50,000 bribe case.

The officials were identified as Superintendent Mahesh Nesarikar and Inspector Amit Kumar Mishra, who are being produced before a Special CBI court in Kolhapur for remand.

Following a complaint lodged by an aggrieved person, the CBI registered a case on Thursday against Nesarikar and Mishra and launched its probe.

The complainant alleged that the duo had demanded Rs 75,000 through his income tax consultant to settle a matter pertaining to his service tax liabilities for the years 2017 to 2021.

Later, the officers negotiated with the tax consultant and settled the final amount of Rs 50,000.

The CBI laid a trap for the two officers and caught them while accepting the bribe money from the complainant, and later raided their premises to recover incriminating documents. Further investigations are underway.

