The Election Commission (EC) has allotted the poll symbol ‘Two Swords & Shield’ symbol to the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena party headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, officials said.

The EC has made the interim arrangement to enable the party put up a candidate for the upcoming by-polls to Andheri East assembly elections and till the dispute into the matter is resolved.

The EC rejected Shinde’s other option — a Sun with rays — as it resembled the symbols allotted to some other parties.

20221011-181405