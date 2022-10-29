Maharashtra State Covid-19 Task Force (SCTF) has expressed fresh concerns as the after-effects of the Coronavirus like diabetes, brain fog and heart diseases are shooting up, officials said here on Saturday.

It has called for monitoring and follow-up of recovered Covid-19 patients as necessary besides recommending use of face masks in hospitals and clinics by medicos, healthcare workers and others.

The SCTF said after studying the Covid-19 variant XBB found in the state, Singapore and other countries, it has concluded that even if the number of cases increases, the new variant seems ‘mild’.

Accordingly, most patients can be treated in home isolation with a minimum number needing hospitalisation.

Dr. Shubhangi Deshmukh, head of Holistic Healthcare & Panchakarma Centre, in the posh Powai – the first specialising in post-Covid treatment-cum-rehab in Maharashtra – said that recovered Covid-19 patients complaining of all types of residual or even new health issues have been flocking to her clinic for treatment.

“So far, we have successively treated and rehabilitated more than 6,000 patients for issues like weakened lungs, breathing problems, general body weakness, bone and limbs problems, respiratory or digestive-related issues. Most of these complications are an outcome of the powerful Covid-19 drugs given during treatment, though it was not necessary,” Dr. Deshmukh explained to IANS.

According to the State Health Department, till date, 36 XBB variant cases have been detected, of which 32 were treated in home quarantine and the rest four had to be admitted, but nobody required oxygen support or ventilators.

The maximum was in Pune (21), Thane (10), Nagpur (2), and one each in Raigad, Akola and Amravati.

Of the 36, six were previous Covid-19 patients, while 34 were fully vaccinated including five with booster doses.

Meanwhile, the state Covid-19 cumulative cases since March 2020 have risen to 81,31,458 while a staggering 148,385 deaths have been reported so far – both highest in the country, with a current recovery rate of 98.16 percent.

