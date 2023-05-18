The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday praised the citizens of Trimbakeshwar for effectively “thwarting the Bharatiya Janata Party’s sinister plans” to foment communal troubles in this prominent pilgrimage centre.

Maharashtra unit Congress president Nana Patole also demanded a Special Investigation Team probe against various Hindu groups which he alleged were ‘conspiring to increase communal tensions in different parts of Maharashtra’ as the civic, parliament and assembly polls approach.

Simultaneously, former Congress MP Husain Dalwai along with his supporters went to the Trimbakeshwar Temple and offered their respects from outside the premises, just as the local Muslims have been doing since decades.

Referring to the crisis after the May 13 incident which created tensions in this holy town, Patole said that the tradition of offering ‘incense dhoop’ at the Trimbakeshwar Temple has been going on for centuries.

The ritual is carried out during the annual ‘Urs’ procession of the Hazrrat Pir Syed Gulab Shahwali Baba Dargah and Hazrat Pir Karim Shahwali Dargah Trust, both located within a km radius of the Jyotirlinga temple, and revered by people of all religions.

However, on account of certain mischievous social media posts and videos this year, the situation suddenly became abnormal with allegations of ‘trespassing’ inside the temple by the local Muslim community and alleged ‘clashes’ which both communities have denied.

“The BJP activists, the Hindu Maha Sabha, All India Brahmin Federation, Yuva Morcha, Love-Jihad groups and others performed a maha-aarti, sprinkled cow urine and threw flowers to ‘purify’ the temple entrance after the alleged non-existent incident,” said Patole taking a jibe.

He expressed serious concerns at the BJP deliberately trying to disturb social harmony and creating a divide among communities, first in Aurangabad, then Akola, Ahmednagar and now Nashik (Trimbakeshwar).

“However, the people of Maharashtra are now wary of these plots and tactics of the BJP and will not fall prey to them anymore. There was no forcible entry into the Trimbakeshwar Temple, and this has been confirmed by the local police and also the villagers,” Patole pointed out.

He slammed the BJP and the other saffron groups which tried to exploit the situation and praised the villagers who stonewalled their evil plans by standing unitedly with the local Muslims.

“Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an SIT probe into the so-called incident. We demand that it should also investigate all the BJP-supported organisations which tried to incite violence and spoil the social harmony of Trimbakeshwar,” said Patole.

It may be recalled that on Wednesday, the Trimbakeshwar Temple trustees, the two dargahs officials, the former Municipal Council President, all local political parties and social groups met together and voted for peace in the region.

