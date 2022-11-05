Maharashtra Congress Working President and former minister Arif Naseem Khan was injured in a road accident while proceeding from Hyderabad to Nanded to join the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, here on Saturday.

Khan is the in-charge of the Yatra in Nanded and the procession being led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Maharashtra border on Monday (November 7) here.

As Khan’s SUV was approaching the Bhiloli toll plaza in Nanded, a speeding vehicle suddenly crashed into it, said Khan.

“The impact of the collision was so powerful that the entire front frame of my SUV was damaged. My driver sustained injuries and I have also been hurt in my right leg,” said Khan.

Local residents rushed to the spot and helped Khan and other passengers with first aid kits, and later took them to a hospital for check up.

A Congress party worker of Bhiloli has filed a police complaint at Bhiloli Traffic Police Station demanding action against the other car driver for rash driving.

Senior AICC leader H.K. Patil, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, Maharashtra PCC President Nana Patole, former cabinet minister Balasaheb Thorat and others called Khan to enquire after his health and wished him a safe journey to Nanded.

Khan becomes the second senior state Congress functionary to be temporarily grounded in the past 3 days.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, veteran leader and ex-minister Nitin Raut was roughly pushed by a police officer in Hyderabad and he collapsed on the ground.

He sustained a hairline fracture and injuries above his right eye and was admitted to a local hospital.

Both Khan and Raut have said that despite the injuries, they will join Rahul Gandhi’s BJY in the state with thousands of other supporters from Monday.

