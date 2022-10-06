INDIA

Maha Cong: Rs 100 for Diwali a pittance, give Rs 3K to all poor

NewsWire
0
0

Terming Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s ‘Diwali gift hamper’ of Rs 100 as “too meagre”, the Maharashtra Congress on Thursday said that all ration card-holders should be given Rs 3,000.

Congress’ Maharashtra unit president Nana Patole flayed the government’s decision to give a gift package of 1 kg each of sugar, chana dal, palmolein oil and rava for Rs 100 to 1.70 crore ration card-holders through the public distribution system.

The move came on Tuesday — the eve of Dassehra — and is intended to benefit around seven crore individuals (1.70 crore families), for sweet dish preparations.

“Considering the current high inflation, the government must deposit Rs 3,000 as a Diwali gift into the bank accounts of these (1.70 crore) families,” Patole demanded in a letter to the Chief Minister on Thursday.

He said it’s the duty of the state government to “sweeten” the Diwali of the masses in the state but given the tremendous inflation in the state, buying even daily essentials like food and groceries has become difficult for the ordinary folks.

“This Rs 100 dole is too small for a family… if you want people to really enjoy the festival season then be sensitive to their needs and gift them Rs 3,000 into their bank accounts,” Patole urged.

Currently, the price of chana dal is around Rs 120 per kg, rava Rs 60, palmolein oil Rs 140 and sugar Rs 60, with rates varying depending on quality or brands, or roughly around Rs 380 for the Diwali gift that the state will give for Rs 100.

The state cabinet announced the Diwali gift for a month through an e-pass system which would entail a burden of Rs 489 crore on the state exchequer.

20221006-182002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s Vikram Solar bags PV module order for 350 MW in...

    Despite Guj govt claims, edible oil prices rose by more than...

    UP cop’s gun used for celebratory firing that hit lensman

    Bypoll to 1 Rajya Sabha seat in Odisha on June 13