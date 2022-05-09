INDIA

Maha Congress chief invited for Ram Temple ‘darshan’

NewsWire
0
0

In a surprise development, a top priest from Ayodhya on Monday invited Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole to Ayodhya and take darshan of the upcoming Ram Temple there.

The head of Dashrath Gadi in Ayodhya, Mahant Brijmohan Das, and others met Patole at the state party headquarters in Dadar and extended a formal invite for a visit to Ayodhya.

“Mahant Brijmohan Das was received with full courtesies. He invited Patole to visit Ayodhya and pray at the temple of Lord Ram,” said a party leader.

On his part, Patole thanked the visitors, accepted the invite and is likely to visit Ayodhya by May-end or early-June, said a party leader declining to be identified.

He said that the invite to the state Congress chief is a message to “some parties like the BJP or Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which are trying to monopolise Lord Ram, and attempting to divide the Hindu community”.

Besides Patole, MNS President Raj Thackeray is also scheduled to visit Ayodhya in June, followed by his nephew and Shiv Sena minister Aditya Thackeray’s proposed trip on June 10.

In a related development, the state unit chief of the Samajwadi Party, Abu Asim Azmi, has expressed full support to BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who has demanded an apology from Raj Thackeray else he will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya on June 5.

“Azmi and Singh had a telephonic conversation in which the state SP chief has assured him of the party’s full support for the cause of the north Indian community in Maharashtra, who were terrorised by the MNS in the past,” said an aide of Azmi.

20220509-194327

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Drop in wholesale prices of ‘arhar’ due to measures: Govt

    Madurai police rescues two children from traffickers

    T’gana BJP attacks KTR over ‘misinformed’ tweet in minor girl’s rape...

    Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, TRS govt over paddy procurement