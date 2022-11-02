INDIA

Maha Congress’ Dr. Nitin Raut pushed by cops, hurt in Bharat Jodo Yatra

A senior Congress leader from Maharashtra, Dr. Nitin Raut was injured and is hospitalised after he was allegedly pushed around by an officer of the Telangana Police on Wednesday, party officials said here.

The incident occurred when he was walking with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana.

A local senior police officer reportedly pushed Dr. Raut hard and he fell to the ground, suffering injuries on his head, above the right eye and bruises on his hands and legs.

Though the provocation for the police’s behaviour is not clear, Dr. Raut has been admitted to the Vasav Hospital in Hyderabad and his condition is described as stable by Congress leaders here.

Later, Rahul Gandhi called up Dr. Raut to enquire after his health and wished him speedy recovery, as the yatra continued ahead, towards Maharashtra.

Several top leaders like Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge; AICC office-bearers K.C. Venugopal, K. Raju, Rajesh Lilothia, Imran Pratapgarhi, Kanhaiya Kumar; Telangana Leader of Opposition Hatti Vikramark; and others either called up or visited Dr. Raut at the hospital.

Hailing from Nagpur, Dr. Raut, 70, is a former Maharashtra Minister and also former President of the Congress’ SC/ST Cell.

He, along with his supporters, had gone to take part in the walkathon’s Telengana leg before it enters Maharashtra on November 7 in Nanded, where massive preparations are in place to welcome Rahul Gandhi and the other marchers.

