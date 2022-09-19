INDIA

Maha Congress urges Rahul Gandhi to accept party President’s post

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress’ Maharashtra unit on Monday passed a unanimous resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to accept the post of party President, top leaders said here.

At a meeting of the newly-elected state representatives of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, two separate resolutions were unanimously accepted.

A resolution, moved by former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, and seconded by former ministers Chandrakant Handore and Naseem Khan, requesting Rahul Gandhi to accept the responsibility of Congress President was passed unanimously.

Another resolution, moved by state Congress President Nana Patole and seconded by Congress Legislative Party Leader Balasaheb Thorat, authorised the Congress President Sonia Gandhi with all powers to choose the state President, office-bearers, treasurer and AICC delegates, which was approved by all present.

State Election Officer and former Union Minister M.M. Pallam Raju said that the entire election of the Congress has been conducted properly with the full cooperation of all and this will help strengthen the party organisation.

He also appealed to the Congressmen and people to join Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing Kanyakumari-Kashmir ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in large numbers.

Presided over by Raju, the meeting – held at the Y.B.Chavan Centre – also discussed in detail the preparations for the Yatra which is expected to enter Maharashtra on November 7.

Congress state in charge H. K. Patil, top state leaders including Patole, Chavan, Thorat, Handore, Khan, Prithviraj Chavan, Vijay Wadettiwar, Sunil Kedar, Madhukar Chavan, Manikrao Thakre, state women President Sandhya Savvalakhe, AICC Secretary Sonal Patel, Sampath Kumar, Basavaraj Patil, A. Kunal Patil, Dinesh Kumar, Naresh Rawat, Siddharth Hattambire, Vishal Muttemwar, Pramod More, Devanand Pawar, Mohan Joshi and others were present.

20220919-204603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI searches at 4 locations in Chennai in bank fraud case

    The thought of freedom is the hero of ‘RRR’, says Rajamouli

    Panneerselvam meeting cadre ahead of rural local body polls in TN

    Chaos in Gurugram during drive through vaccination campaign