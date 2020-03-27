Maha COVID-19 positive count 169; 6 dead

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) The health authorities have confirmed the death of a senior Mumbai doctor due to COVID-19 even as the number of positive cases rose to 169 in Maharashtra on Saturday.

The positive cases include seven new patients in Mumbai and the rest in other parts of the state where they are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

The death toll of COID-19 patients has increased to six with the senior Mumbai doctor who died while under treatment at a private hospital, on Thursday night. His medical reports have come positive, said a statement.

Recently two of the medico’s close family members had travelled to the UK and further details of their health status is awaited, said an official.

The development came a day after the count shot up by more than 31 in a 24-hour time-cycle, prompting the Maharashtra government to write to the Army, requesting it to remain on standby for rendering assistance to tackle aany medical emergency’ if required.

The Maharashtra government has again appealed to the people to remain indoors and avoid overcrowding in public places even for buying essentials even as it permitted all shops in urban centres to remain open 24×7.

