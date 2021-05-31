Maharashtra’s Covid-19 daily deaths dropped below the 200 level for the first time since April and infections continued to slide down even as the state toll crossed the 95,000 mark, health officials said on Monday.

Compared with 814 deaths on Sunday, the state reported 500 fatalities (184 fresh and 316 previous fatalities), taking its toll to 95,344.

The number of fresh cases stayed below the 20,000 level – falling from 18,600 on Sunday to 15,077, while the tally climbed to 57,46,892.

In Mumbai, after two days, the new infections dropped again below the 1,000 level, from 1,062 on Sunday to 666, while the city tally rose to 705,288. Deaths rose from 22 on Sunday to 29, taking total fatalities in the country’s commercial capital to 14,826.

The number of active cases dropped steeply from 271,801 to 253,367 now.

As many as 33,000 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total to 53,95,370 while the recovery rate further improved from 93.55 per cent to 93.88 per cent.

The Mumbai circle – comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts – recorded a further fall in new cases, from 3,110 to 1,952, taking its case load to 15,32,407 and with 44 more deaths, the toll shot to 27,745 now, in view of the reconciliation of fatalities.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation stood at 18,70,304 now, while those shunted to institutional quarantine numbered 10,743.

–IANS

qn/vd