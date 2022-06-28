As uncertainty haunts the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said it is following the political developments closely and continues in a ‘wait and watch’ mode.

Senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the issue figured in the BJP State Core Committee meeting Monday night when all aspects were discussed in detail by the party’s top leadership here.

“So far we have not got any proposal from anybody in this matter… Whenever it is received, we shall consider it and call another core committee meeting if needed,” said Mungantiwar, reiterating the party’s known stance.

He added that the MVA government of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress should brainstorm and decide whether it commands the majority or has been reduced to a minority regime now.

Dismissing the contentions of the rebels and the BJP, Sena leader Anil Desai said that “at least 20 MLAs” are in touch with the parent party (Shiv Sena) and have assured full support to the MVA during the legislature proceedings.

A similar statement had been made earlier by Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Sena Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut, MP in the past couple of days, as it remains optimistic of weathering the current upheaval.

Rebels group spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar rubbished the Sena claims and termed them as lies and deceptive, intended to defame the supporters of Minister Eknath Shinde currently camping in Guwahati with his flock.

“If they are so confident that these 20 MLAs are on their side, then why don’t they call them back to Mumbai… What’s stopping them? They (Shiv Sena) are simply making false and misleading statements,” Kesarkar said sharply.

The Shinde faction has claimed the support of 39 Shiv Sena MLAs, and 11 independents or smaller parties and have given hints they are ready to support a BJP-led new government soon.

