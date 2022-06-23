Shiv Sena’s Goa MLA Vaibhav Naik on Thursday said that ideology of his party has not changed and its present “political problem” in Maharashtra will be resolved soon.

Returning to Goa, Naik, a two-time MLA from Kudal-Malvan, told reporters that Shiv Sena’s ideology “will remain the same as today and forever. There is a political problem, but it will be resolved soon”.

Naik is from the group of those supporting party supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the turmoil that arose after Sena leader and Minister Eknath Shinde raised the banner of revolt and claimed support of a majority of party’s Maharashtra MLAs.

