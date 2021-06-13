For the fourth time in a week, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to a new peak, while the total cases crossed the 59 lakh mark though fresh infections dropped, health officials said on Sunday.

Compared with 1,966 deaths declared on Saturday, the state now revealed the highest-ever fatalities, at 2,771 (comprising 483 new and 2,288 earlier deaths), taking the toll to 111,104.

The number of fresh cases remained below the 15,000 level, dipping from 10,697 on Saturday to 10,442, as the total tally zoomed to 59,08,992 now.

In Mumbai, for the 17th consecutive day, new infections remained below the 1,000 level, decreasing from 749 on Saturday to 695, and the city tally rose to 715,660. Deaths increased from 18 a day earlier to 19, sending the total fatalities in the country’s commercial capital to 15,183, due to reconciliation of data.

The number of active cases increased marginally from 155,474 to 155,588, as 7,504 fully cured patients returned home, taking the number of recoveries from 56,31,767 to 56,39,271, while the recovery rate dropped from 95.48 per cent to 95.44 per cent.

The Mumbai Circle – comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts – recorded a fall in new cases, from 2,267 to 2,056, with its caseload rising to 15,63,322, while with 91 more deaths, the toll reached 30,520 now.

Meanwhile, the number of people in home isolation stood at 962,134, and those shunted to institutional quarantine totalled 6,160.

