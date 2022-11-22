Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that a delegation led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will soon call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the long-pending boundary dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

He made the statement at the first meeting of the high-power committee after it was re-cast on Saturday, where Senior Advocate C.S. Vaidyanathan was appointed to steer the legal battle in the Supreme Court on behalf of the state government, and augment the legal team if required.

Assuring that the state was fully behind the people in the border regions, Shinde announced that two cabinet Ministers — Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai — will oversee and coordinate the legal process in the border dispute.

The Chief Minister also directed strengthening of the Special Cell handling the border issue to ensure that the people in the disputed areas can avail various benefits under the CM Relief Fund and the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, a state health insurance initiative.

He also urged that while the legal process continues, the communication between the two state governments must be continued on the use of Marathi language and other facilities that the people of the region may need.

Shinde said the state will extend pension to the kin of the martyrs in the border movement on the lines of freedom fighters and also bear the legal expenses of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti for pursuing the court cases.

The meeting chaired by Shinde was held at the Sahyadri Guest House with the participation of all the new members, Chief Secretary M.K. Shrivastava and other officials.

Fadnavis said that the government is fully committed to resolve the sensitive border row in a legitimate and democratic manner with the cooperation of all parties.

