All four contestants representing India at the 11th European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad in Hungary have bagged bronze medals, an official said here on Monday.

The winners — three Class XII students and one Class X student — included two girls from Maharashtra and two sisters from Delhi.

They are: Ananya R. Ranade from Pune, Sanika A. Borade from Nashik, Anushka Aggarwal and Gunjan Aggarwal, both from Delhi. The students and were accompanied by their leaders/observers including Aditi S. Phadke, Puklit Sinha and Rohinee Joshi.

Incidentally, Ananya and Anushka missed the silver by just one point at the EGMO-2022 held after two years owing to the pandemic.

All the four winners shall return to India on Tuesday and will be accorded a felicitation at the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

A premier research and development institution in science, technology and mathematics education, the HBCSE is India’ nodal centre for Olympiads in maths, physics, chemistry, biology, astronomy and junior science.

