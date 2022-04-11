INDIA

Maha, Delhi girls bag bronze at Hungary Maths Olympiad

All four contestants representing India at the 11th European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad in Hungary have bagged bronze medals, an official said here on Monday.

The winners — three Class XII students and one Class X student — included two girls from Maharashtra and two sisters from Delhi.

They are: Ananya R. Ranade from Pune, Sanika A. Borade from Nashik, Anushka Aggarwal and Gunjan Aggarwal, both from Delhi. The students and were accompanied by their leaders/observers including Aditi S. Phadke, Puklit Sinha and Rohinee Joshi.

Incidentally, Ananya and Anushka missed the silver by just one point at the EGMO-2022 held after two years owing to the pandemic.

All the four winners shall return to India on Tuesday and will be accorded a felicitation at the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

A premier research and development institution in science, technology and mathematics education, the HBCSE is India’ nodal centre for Olympiads in maths, physics, chemistry, biology, astronomy and junior science.

