Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived here on Saturday on his first visit to Maharashtra after assuming the country’s second highest post.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari received Dhankhar and his wife, Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar, and accorded them a warm welcome at the Mumbai airport.

Also present were Tourism Minister M.P. Lodha, Additional Chief Secretary Nand Kumar and other senior officials.

Dhankhar came on a day’s visit to Mumbai and will attend a function of the prestigious Aditya Birla Memorial Polo Cup at the Royal Western India Turf Club Grounds.

20230114-193803